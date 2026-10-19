Gold Worth Crores Seized At Delhi Airport From Dubai Flight

Discover how Delhi Customs intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai, seizing 3.2 kg of gold rods worth Rs 4.03 crore cleverly concealed in a floor spring at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

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Key Points Customs officers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport seized 3.2 kg of gold rods on Monday.

The seized gold is valued at approximately Rs 4.03 crore.

An Indian passenger arriving from Dubai was intercepted on October 19 based on spot profiling.

The gold rods were found concealed inside a floor spring within the passenger's baggage.

A case has been registered under the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is underway.

Gold rods weighing 3.2 kg and worth approximately Rs 4.03 crore were seized from an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, a statement said on Monday.

Customs Interception At Delhi Airport

The passenger, who arrived on October 19, was intercepted by Customs officers based on spot profiling, an official statement said.

A detailed search of his baggage led to the recovery of the gold rods concealed inside a floor spring, it said.

A floor spring is a mechanical device installed beneath the floor, usually near a door, to control its opening and closing, and ensure that it shuts automatically.

In this case, the device was allegedly used to conceal the gold rods and evade detection.

A case has been registered under the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is underway, the statement said.