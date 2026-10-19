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Gold Worth Crores Seized At Delhi Airport From Dubai Flight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 19, 2026 10:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Delhi Customs intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai, seizing 3.2 kg of gold rods worth Rs 4.03 crore cleverly concealed in a floor spring at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Customs officers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport seized 3.2 kg of gold rods on Monday.
  • The seized gold is valued at approximately Rs 4.03 crore.
  • An Indian passenger arriving from Dubai was intercepted on October 19 based on spot profiling.
  • The gold rods were found concealed inside a floor spring within the passenger's baggage.
  • A case has been registered under the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is underway.

Gold rods weighing 3.2 kg and worth approximately Rs 4.03 crore were seized from an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, a statement said on Monday.

Customs Interception At Delhi Airport

The passenger, who arrived on October 19, was intercepted by Customs officers based on spot profiling, an official statement said.

 

A detailed search of his baggage led to the recovery of the gold rods concealed inside a floor spring, it said.

A floor spring is a mechanical device installed beneath the floor, usually near a door, to control its opening and closing, and ensure that it shuts automatically.

In this case, the device was allegedly used to conceal the gold rods and evade detection.

A case has been registered under the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is underway, the statement said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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