Major Drug Haul Near India-Nepal Border

Authorities in Bahraich have successfully dismantled a drug trafficking operation, arresting three alleged peddlers and seizing a significant quantity of smack valued at Rs 1.85 crore in a major crackdown near the India-Nepal border.

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Key Points Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Bahraich in two separate operations.

Police seized 380 grams of smack, estimated to be worth around Rs 1.85 crore.

The operations took place on Wednesday night in Fakharpur and on Thursday morning near the India-Nepal international border.

The accused, Israr Khan, Niyazuddin, and Chand Babu alias Chandu Qureshi, have been remanded to judicial custody.

Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 380 grams of smack worth around Rs 1.85 crore in two separate operations here, police said on Thursday.

Major Seizures And Arrests

The seizures were made in Fakharpur police station limits and near the India-Nepal international border in Rupaideha, Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava said.

In the first operation, police intercepted two suspected persons near the Gayghat link road turn in Fakharpur on Wednesday night. A search led to the recovery of 354 grams of smack, two mobile phones and cash. The contraband was valued at around Rs 1.75 crore in the international market, the SP said.

The accused were identified as Israr Khan (24) and Niyazuddin (23), residents of Majhgawan Kanjikala village under Motipur police station limits.

In a separate operation on Thursday morning, a joint team of Rupaideha police and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) intercepted a 19-year-old youth near border pillar 651/2 on the route towards Nepalganj Road railway station. The team recovered 26 grams of smack worth around Rs 10 lakh, Srivastava said.

The accused was identified as Chand Babu alias Chandu Qureshi, a resident of the Chikwan Mohalla area in Rupaideha town.

Cases under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered against all three accused. They were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody, the SP said.