Delhi Police Arrests Three, Including Juvenile, For Jahangirpuri Arson

Delhi Police have arrested a juvenile and two associates for allegedly setting three two-wheelers on fire in Jahangirpuri, revealing a revenge motive stemming from an earlier dispute.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police apprehended three individuals, including a juvenile, for setting three two-wheelers ablaze in Jahangirpuri.

The incident, which occurred on June 8, was captured on CCTV and caused concern among residents.

The motive behind the arson was revenge for an altercation between the juvenile and the complainant's family in January.

Two adult associates, Ramlal (22) and Mayank Pal alias Mannu (18), were arrested following the juvenile's interrogation.

Police are still searching for a fourth accused, Sontu, as investigations continue.

Delhi Police has apprehended three people, including a juvenile, for allegedly setting three parked two-wheelers on fire in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place in the early hours of June 8 when three two-wheelers parked outside a house in Jahangirpuri were found engulfed in flames, the officer said.

Revenge Motive Behind Arson Attack

Following a complaint by the owner of the vehicles, police registered a case and launched an investigation. According to police, CCTV footage of the incident showed four masked persons setting the vehicles ablaze. The video later circulated widely on social media, triggering concern among residents.

During the investigations, the police first apprehended a juvenile, and his interrogation led to the identification and arrest of his two associates, Ramlal, 22, and Mayank Pal alias Mannu, 18, on Saturday, the police said. The accused allegedly committed the offence to avenge an altercation between the juvenile and members of the complainant's family earlier this year, they said.

The juvenile told police he had harboured a grudge after being slapped during a dispute in January and later conspired with his associates to set the vehicles on fire. Efforts are underway to apprehend a fourth accused, Sontu, who remains absconding. Further investigation is in progress, the police added.