India Launches AI Champions Programme For Digital Governance

India's public sector is embracing artificial intelligence with the launch of the 'AI Champions for Digital Governance' programme, designed to equip leaders and teams with essential AI skills for enhanced efficiency and service delivery.

Key Points A three-day 'AI Champions for Digital Governance' programme has begun in New Delhi, targeting senior leadership and operational teams.

The initiative, hosted by ITDC, SCOPE, and LBSNAA, aligns with the central government's IndiaAI Mission.

Workshops cover AI-driven organisational transformation, data-based decision-making, and responsible generative AI adoption.

Keynote speakers emphasised AI as an essential capability for organisations, crucial for improving efficiency and public service delivery.

The programme aims to strengthen AI capabilities across government institutions, contributing to India's vision of future-ready governance.

A three-day programme aimed at imparting training to senior leadership and operational teams in the practical application of artificial intelligence in public sector organisations began here on Monday. India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), in collaboration with the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), is hosting the event -- 'AI Champions for Digital Governance'. The initiative reflects the organisations' commitment to advancing the objectives of the central government IndiaAI Mission, the Ministry of Tourism said.

Empowering Public Sector With AI Skills

The programme combines leadership training with hands-on workshops on AI-driven organisational transformation, data-based decision-making and the responsible adoption of generative AI in public sector organisations, the ministry said in a statement. The sessions cover AI-enabled productivity, prompt engineering, document analysis, data extraction and drafting using AI tools, equipping participants with practical skills to integrate AI into administrative and decision-making processes, it said. The programme has been designed to train senior leadership as well as operational teams in the practical application of artificial intelligence within their organisations, in alignment with the IndiaAI Mission, the statement said.

Expert Insights On AI's Role In Governance

Delivering the keynote address, S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission, said, "Artificial Intelligence is no longer an optional skill; it is an essential capability for every organisation." "The real challenge is not learning how to use AI tools, but understanding where and why to apply them to solve meaningful problems. Building AI readiness requires more than individual skills; it demands organisational transformation, with AI embedded into processes, decision-making and governance. Ultimately, the value of AI will depend on the quality of data, human judgment and the ability of institutions to use it responsibly to deliver better public outcomes," Chauhan said. Addressing the participants, Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, said, "AI is already helping organisations improve efficiency and productivity, strengthen organisational capabilities and enhance decision-making." "Initiatives such as this demonstrate how AI can improve public service delivery, preserve knowledge and make specialised information more accessible, while building institutional proficiency," he said.

Building An AI-Ready Nation For Digital India

The initiative reaffirms the shared commitment of ITDC, SCOPE and LBSNAA to building an AI-ready nation through continuous learning, responsible adoption of technology and leadership development, the ministry said. By strengthening AI capabilities across government institutions and public-sector enterprises, the programme contributes to India's broader vision of creating future-ready governance systems that support inclusive growth, digital innovation and the objectives of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Digital India, it added.

Promoting Hindi Usage In Official Work

Also, on Monday, the Hindi Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Tourism met at The Ashok Hotel here, under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. "The meeting was aimed at reviewing the use of Rajbhasha Hindi in the official work of the ministry and deliberating upon measures to further promote its usage," it said in another statement. Shekhawat said the ministry's 'Incredible India' platform is also available in Hindi. He emphasised that Hindi must be brought into everyday use through simple and accessible usage, and attention must be paid to making Hindi a language of common conversation. On the occasion, the Union minister also released a dictionary titled 'Rajbhasha Shabd Sangam', prepared under the guidance of Mugdha Sinha, Managing Director, India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), it said.