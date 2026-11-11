Terrorists open fire at CRPF checkpost in J-K's Kulgam; 3 injured

A terror attack on a CRPF camp in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir resulted in injuries to three personnel, prompting a massive search operation for the perpetrators.

IMAGE: Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the attackers. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three CRPF personnel were injured in a terror attack on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at a CRPF camp near Mir Bazar in Kulgam district.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the attackers.

Motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force checkpost in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, injuring three CRPF personnel, one of them critically, officials said.

The attack took place around 2.15 pm near Mir Bazar. The area has been cordoned off and a massive hunt is on for the attackers who managed to escape after the gunfire, the officials said.

One CRPF Personnel Criticial

The injured have been taken to a hospital in Anantnag district. While one of them is critical with wounds in his abdomen, the other two escaped with relatively minor injuries -- one with a grazing bullet wound on his arm and the other who was hit on his foot.

Visuals from the ground showed the wounded troopers being taken on stretchers into hospital and medical personnel rushing to their aid.

Shortly after the attack, additional barricades were put and security personnel in armoured vehicles were seen near the site as reinforcements were sent amid ambulance sirens going off and loudspeaker announcements asking locals to stay indoors.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was also in Kulgam but not near the site of the attack.

Further details are awaited.