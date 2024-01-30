News
3 CRPF jawans killed, 14 hurt in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

3 CRPF jawans killed, 14 hurt in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: January 30, 2024 20:27 IST
At least three Central Reserve Police Force personnel, including two commandos of its elite jungle warfare unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, were killed and 14 others injured in an encounter with Maoists along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, the police said.

IMAGE: File image of security personnel carrying out an anti-Maoist operation in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Among the three slain personnel, two belonged to the CoBRA's 201st battalion and one to the CRPF's 150th battalion, a senior police officer said.

 

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action or CoBRA is the elite jungle warfare unit of the Central Reserve Police Force.

The exchange of fire occurred near the Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation, inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

On Monday, a new camp of security personnel was set up in Tekalgudem, a Maoist stronghold along the inter-district border, around 450 km away from the capital Raipur, he said.

After setting up the camp, the personnel of the Special Task Force, District Reserve Guard and CoBRA, were carrying out a search in nearby Jonaguda-Aliguda villages when Naxals opened fire, he said, adding the forces retaliated.

Realising that the security personnel were zeroing in on them, Naxalites fled the spot, he said.

"Three personnel were martyred and 14 others injured in the incident. Of the deceased personnel, two belonged to CoBRA's 201st battalion and one from CRPF's 150th battalion," Sundarraj said.

He said the injured jawans were being shifted to a hospital.

As many as 23 security personnel were killed in an encounter with Naxalites in the same Tekalgudem forest in April 2021.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
