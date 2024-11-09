News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » 3 coaches of Shalimar Express derail in Bengal, no casualties

3 coaches of Shalimar Express derail in Bengal, no casualties

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 09, 2024 09:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed near Howrah in West Bengal around 5.30 am on Saturday, South Eastern Railway officials said.

IMAGE: Three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed near Howrah in West Bengal, November 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

"The weekly special train derailed at Nalpur, about 40 km from Kolkata. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far," they said.

 

A parcel van was among the derailed coaches.

The 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Weekly Express was passing through Nalpur station in Kharagpur Division when the coaches derailed, officials said.

The railways said an accident relief train and medical relief trains from Santragachi and Kharagpur were immediately dispatched for assistance. Buses have also been sent to ferry the passengers to Kolkata

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
NIA probes sabotage angle in recent train derailments
NIA probes sabotage angle in recent train derailments
4 dead as North East Express train derails in Bihar
4 dead as North East Express train derails in Bihar
2 killed as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai train derail
2 killed as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai train derail
Jurel's gutsy fifties rescue India-A twice at MCG
Jurel's gutsy fifties rescue India-A twice at MCG
FBI thwarts Iranian plot to assassinate Trump; 2 held
FBI thwarts Iranian plot to assassinate Trump; 2 held
People found their voice post Art 370 resolution: Omar
People found their voice post Art 370 resolution: Omar
1st T20 PIX: Samson slams century as India maul SA
1st T20 PIX: Samson slams century as India maul SA
US VOTES!

US VOTES!

More like this
8 coaches of Agartala-LTT Express derail in Assam
8 coaches of Agartala-LTT Express derail in Assam
6 coaches derail as trains collide in TN; no deaths
6 coaches derail as trains collide in TN; no deaths

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances