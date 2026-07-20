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Ukrainian Drone Strikes Injure Chinese Nationals In Moscow Region

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk July 20, 2026 17:43 IST 1 Minute Read
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Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia's Moscow region have led to 10 injuries, including three Chinese nationals, highlighting the escalating impact of the conflict on foreign citizens.

Key Points

  • Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia's Moscow region injured 10 people.
  • Three Chinese nationals were among those wounded in the strikes.
  • All injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment in local hospitals.
  • The Chinese Embassy in Russia is actively verifying details regarding its citizens.
  • The drone incidents took place between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Three Chinese nationals were among 10 people injured in Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia's Moscow region, Chinese state media reported on Monday.

The injured Chinese nationals, along with the other victims, are undergoing treatment at local hospitals, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese Embassy in Russia is verifying the relevant details.

 

The drone strikes unfolded from Sunday night through the early hours of Monday, the report said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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