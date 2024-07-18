News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 3 cattle transporters died after...: Chhattisgarh police

3 cattle transporters died after...: Chhattisgarh police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 18, 2024 01:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Three men, who were transporting cattle last month in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, died when they jumped off a river bridge after being chased for more than 50km in cars by a group of people and there was no assault on them, the police have said in a chargesheet filed in the case.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The chargesheet submitted in a Raipur court on July 8 claimed the trio, who was in a truck, was chased by five accused in cars for 53km before they jumped off the bridge, the police sources said on Wednesday.

 

In the wee hours of June 7, two cattle transporters, Guddu Khan (35) and Chand Miya Khan (23), died under suspicious circumstances after being allegedly chased by a mob in the Arnag police station area of the district, the police had earlier said.

Their associate, Saddam Qureshi, suffered injuries in the incident and succumbed in a Raipur hospital on June 18.

The three men, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were spotted below the bridge on the Mahanadi river in the Arang area, while their truck with buffaloes was found parked on the bridge.

The Arang police had then lodged an FIR in the connection with case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC against unidentified persons.

After the death of Qureshi, the police said his post-mortem report did not mention homicidal injuries and dropped the murder attempt charge.

The police then constituted a 14-member special team headed by Raipur additional superintendent of police (Rural) Kirtan Rathore to probe the case.

The police later arrested five persons from different places and filed the chargesheet against them under section 304 of the IPC.

The chargesheet stated, "All five accused got information about a vehicle possibly engaged in transportation of cattle. The accused in three cars chased the truck and tried to stop it by throwing iron spikes-embedded wooden strip and pieces of glass on vehicle. The truck driver also drove on the wrong side for about 14 km in a bid to escape but the accused continued chasing them. The truck finally stopped over the bridge on Mahanadi river after one of its tyres got damaged due to iron spikes and stones pelted by the accused."

Out of fear, the trio (the deceased) got down from the vehicle and jumped off the bridge into the river in a bid to save their lives, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi: 6 men thrashed for transporting buffaloes
Delhi: 6 men thrashed for transporting buffaloes
'This govt is in denial that India is a beef-eating country'
'This govt is in denial that India is a beef-eating country'
'Attack on cattle is attack on country's culture'
'Attack on cattle is attack on country's culture'
8 Indians among 9 rescued from capsized ship off Oman
8 Indians among 9 rescued from capsized ship off Oman
Accused in Bihar ex-minister's father's murder held
Accused in Bihar ex-minister's father's murder held
Karnataka rolls back quota bill for Kannadigas in jobs
Karnataka rolls back quota bill for Kannadigas in jobs
Trump attack won't affect Paris Olympics security
Trump attack won't affect Paris Olympics security
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Meat transporter attacked with hammer in Gurugram

Meat transporter attacked with hammer in Gurugram

Maha: Man lynched on suspicion of transporting beef

Maha: Man lynched on suspicion of transporting beef

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances