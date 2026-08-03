3 bypoll results today: Will Prashant Kishor spring a surprise?

Vote counting has begun for crucial by-elections in Bihar's Bankipur, Madhya Pradesh's Datia, and Gujarat's Manjalpur constituencies.

IMAGE: Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vote counting is underway for by-elections in Bankipur (Bihar), Datia (Madhya Pradesh), and Manjalpur (Gujarat), with results expected to shape political dynamics.

In Bihar's Bankipur, former poll strategist Prashant Kishor is making his electoral debut against the BJP and RJD, following the resignation of BJP's Nitin Nabin.

Madhya Pradesh's Datia bypoll was triggered by the disqualification of a Congress MLA, with the outcome potentially influencing the state's political landscape ahead of 2028 elections.

Gujarat's Manjalpur by-election, necessitated by the death of a senior BJP MLA, sees a direct contest between the BJP and Congress.

The bypolls are significant tests for both ruling BJP and opposition parties, particularly in Madhya Pradesh where the result could impact political standing.

The counting of votes for the crucial by-elections in three BJP-ruled states -- Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat -- is underway.

The election for Bankipur assembly constituency in Bihar, Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Manjalpur in Gujarat, took place on July 30.

Bihar's Bankipur Battle

In Bihar, all eyes will be on whether debutant Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj Party wrests the seat from the BJP.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who gave up the seat in April upon election to the Rajya Sabha.

The bypoll recorded a voter turnout of 34.30 per cent, down by more than seven per cent from the 41.45 per cent registered in the last assembly elections.

A total of 26 candidates are in the fray this time.

Nabin had won the assembly seat for the fifth consecutive time in November 2025, defeating nearest rival Rekha Gupta of the RJD by over 50,000 votes.

The RJD again nominated Gupta for the by-election.

Prashant Kishor, a former poll strategist who launched the Jan Suraaj Party a few years ago, is contesting his first election, while the BJP, which has never lost the assembly segment since 1995 when it was known as Patna West, has fielded low-key youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha.

Madhya Pradesh's Datia Implications

The Datia assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh was necessitated after a Delhi court in April this year sentenced Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti to three years' imprisonment in a cheating case, leading to the termination of his assembly membership.

The bypoll recorded 71.44 per cent turnout.

The Congress fielded Ghanshyam Singh from the seat while the BJP nominated Ashutosh Tiwari. Nineteen other candidates also contested the bypoll.

Bharti had defeated BJP leader and former state home minister Narottam Mishra by over 7,700 votes in the 2023 assembly elections.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, the BJP has 164 MLAs, the Congress 64 and the Bharat Adivasi Party one legislator.

The outcome of the bypoll may not alter the stability of the BJP government in the state, but political observers believe it carries wider implications, coming against the backdrop of recent student protests and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister.

According to analysts, the closely watched result could significantly shape the political standing of both the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress in the state ahead of the 2028 assembly elections.

The Datia bypoll is also the first electoral test for newly appointed BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal.

Gujarat's Manjalpur Contest

In Gujarat, the bypoll for the Manjalpur assembly seat in Vadodara witnessed a voter turnout of 37.5 per cent.

The election was necessitated due to the death of senior BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Yogesh Patel on June 2 following a prolonged illness.

The by-election witnessed a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress.

The BJP fielded former Vadodara Municipal Corporation councillor Satish Govindbhai Patel, while the Congress nominated its Gujarat vice president and former minister Bhikhabhai Rabari.

Yogesh Patel, an eight-term BJP legislator, represented the Raopura assembly constituency in Vadodara five times between 1990 and 2007 before shifting to the newly created Manjalpur seat after delimitation.

He won the Manjalpur seat in 2012, 2017 and 2022, completing eight consecutive victories in the Gujarat assembly over a span of 36 years.