Why Sri Lankan Monks Were Arrested Protesting India-Aided Development

Three Buddhist monks were arrested in Sri Lanka's sacred city of Anuradhapura on Thursday after staging a fast-unto-death protest against an India-aided government development plan for the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

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Key Points Three Buddhist monks were arrested on Thursday in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka, for protesting an India-aided development plan.

The monks began a fast-unto-death on Wednesday, demanding the withdrawal of the Anuradhapura Sacred City Development Plan.

The arrests occurred after a clash at the protest site, involving a recently defrocked monk and other civilians.

India announced grant assistance for the Anuradhapura Sacred City Complex development in April 2025, focusing on infrastructure and pilgrim amenities.

Protesters also demand a pardon for hardline Buddhist monk Galagodaatte Gnanasara and withdrawal of the gazette notification for the updated development plan.

Three monks, who were staging a fast-unto-death protest in Sri Lanka's ancient city of Anuradhapura demanding the withdrawal of an India-aided government development plan for the sacred Buddhist site, were arrested on Thursday, police said.

The monks launched the hunger strike on Wednesday to oppose the proposed Anuradhapura Sacred City Development Plan.

Clash And Arrests At Sacred Site

Anuradhapura, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of Sri Lanka's most important Buddhist pilgrimage centres and a major tourist destination, attracting visitors from within the country and abroad.

The arrests followed a clash between the protesting monks and a group led by Rajanganaye Saddharathana, who was recently defrocked after a disciplinary inquiry by the Ramanna Chapter, one of the three major Buddhist orders in Sri Lanka.

Saddharathana and the three monks, including Balangoda Kassapa, were arrested following the confrontation, police spokesman FT Wootler said.

Four civilians, including a woman, were also taken into custody following a disturbance at the protest site on Thursday, Wootler said.

Supporters of the protest alleged that Saddhathissa had arrived at the site to create trouble and disrupt the demonstration.

Saddhathissa, however, claimed that he was receiving hospital treatment after being assaulted by supporters of Kassapa.

India's Role In Anuradhapura Development

India had announced in April 2025 that it would provide grant assistance for the development of the Anuradhapura Sacred City Complex.

The proposed assistance covers renovation of access roads, improvement of waste disposal and sanitation facilities, restoration of deteriorating sites, better amenities for pilgrims and tourists, improvements to transport within the sacred city and development of pedestrian and cycling facilities.

The project cost estimate submitted by Sri Lanka to India was over LKR 7 billion.

Protesters' Demands And Plan Details

Kassapa had said the protest would continue until the government withdrew the gazette notification concerning the updated Anuradhapura Sacred Area Development Plan and also pardoned hardline Buddhist monk Galagodaatte Gnanasara, who is serving a jail term for contempt of court.

The updated Anuradhapura Sacred Area Development Plan seeks to expand the designated sacred zone from 28 to 38 sq km and improve infrastructure, sanitation, transport and facilities for pilgrims and tourists while preserving the city's archaeological and religious heritage.

The Sri Lankan government is working on the project through the Urban Development Authority and National Physical Planning Department, with initial work being funded domestically.