India Today 3 BSF personnel attacked during anti-smuggling ops in Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has strongly condemned the brutal assault on BSF personnel by villagers in Sepahijala district, ordering swift action after three jawans were injured and six people were arrested.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Three BSF personnel were injured in an attack by villagers in Tripura's Sepahijala district on Monday.

The incident occurred near Ashabari border outpost after a person was detained for suspected smuggling activities.

Villagers vandalised a BSF vehicle and attempted to snatch arms from the border guards.

Chief Minister Manik Saha strongly condemned the "brutal assault" and deemed such violence against security forces "completely unacceptable".

Six villagers have been arrested, and authorities have been directed to take swift and stringent action.

At least three Border Security Force personnel were injured in an attack by a group of villagers over the detention of a person in Tripura's Sepahijala district, prompting Chief Minister Manik Saha to condemn the incident and direct the police to take swift action.

Six people were arrested in connection with the incident near Ashabari border outpost on Monday, police said.

Villagers Attack BSF Over Detention

"At least three BSF jawans were injured in the attack by angry villagers after one person was detained on suspicious smuggling activities at Ashabari on Monday. The mob vandalised a BSF vehicle and tried to snatch arms from the border guards," the police officer said.

"Six villagers were arrested, and a few more were brought to the Kalamchoura Police Station for their alleged involvement in the incident," he said.

Taking to social media, the chief minister said acts of violence against security forces are "completely unacceptable".

"I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our brave BSF personnel at Ashabari by a group of miscreants. Such acts of violence against our security forces are completely unacceptable and deserve unequivocal condemnation", Saha wrote on Facebook.

He said any attack on the security personnel is "a matter of grave concern and must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law".

"Concerned authorities were directed to take swift and stringent action against those responsible and ensure that justice is delivered. Our security personnel deserve the utmost respect and protection," he added.