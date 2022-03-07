News
3 BJP MLAs suspended from Telangana assembly for entire session

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 07, 2022 17:46 IST
All the three Bharatiya Janata Party members were suspended from the Telangana legislative assembly for the rest of the session on the first day of the Budget session on Monday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

State finance minister T Harish Rao began introduction of Budget 2022-23 soon after the House met, even as BJP floor leader T Raja Singh and others tried to draw the attention of Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy.

 

Singh persisted with his attempt and state animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav moved a motion for the suspension of the three BJP members -- Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender -- till the end of the session.

The speaker announced the suspension of the three MLAs.

Singh, who was in the well of the House, did not heed the speaker's directives to leave the House.

He was then bodily lifted and taken out by the marshals.

In a statement later, Singh alleged that their rights as MLAs have been taken away with the suspension.

Their suspension for the entire Budget session is part of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's political conspiracy, he claimed.

Alleging that they were not allowed to protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the assembly premises, Singh slammed CM KCR for allegedly taking away their rights.

Meanwhile, a Congress release said the party MLAs boycotted the budget presentation and came out of the House in protest against the speaker not giving mike to raise even a point of order.

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the House was being run in an undemocratic manner.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
More like this

Why BJP won big in Hyderabad, and will win South too

Why BJP won big in Hyderabad, and will win South too

Why KCR has Launched War On The BJP

Why KCR has Launched War On The BJP

