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How Jamshedpur Trio Supplied SIM Cards To Cybercriminals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 02, 2026 22:21 IST 2 Minutes Read

Jamshedpur police have apprehended three individuals, including two teenagers, for their alleged involvement in a SIM card racket that facilitated cybercrime by supplying multiple SIM cards to criminals using fraudulent KYC practices.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Three individuals, including two teenagers, were arrested in Jamshedpur on Monday for allegedly issuing SIM cards to cybercriminals.
  • The arrests followed intelligence that SIM card point-of-sale agents were collaborating with regional cybercriminals.
  • The accused exploited illiterate customers' KYC documents to obtain multiple SIM cards, supplying only one to the customer and selling the rest to criminals.
  • The arrested individuals, Raunak Kumar (19), Sunny Kumar Sao (19), and Prakash Kumar (33), face charges under BNS, IT Act, and Telecommunication Act, 2023.

Three people, including two teenagers, have been arrested here for allegedly issuing SIM cards to cybercriminals in violation of government norms, police said on Monday.

How The SIM Card Racket Operated

The action came based on information that some SIM card point-of-sale agents maintained ties with cybercriminals of the region and were providing them mobile connectivity, said Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Ehteshan Waquarib.

 

The three arrested persons were identified as Raunak Kumar (19), Sunny Kumar Sao (19) and Prakash Kumar (33), police said, adding that they have been booked under sections of BNS, as well as under the IT Act and Telecommunication Act, 2023.

Explaining their mode of operation, Superintendent of Police (City) Lalit Meena said the accused used to get KYC documents from several illiterate customers to get multiple SIM cards in their names but delivered only one card to the customers.

The other SIM cards used to be delivered to cybercriminals, the police officer said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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sim card racketcybercrime jamshedpurpolice arreststelecommunication actkyc fraud

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