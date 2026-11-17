Police in Ranchi, Jharkhand, have made significant arrests, including the detention of a minor, following the alleged gang rape of a girl and molestation of her friend, with investigations actively underway.

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Key Points A girl was allegedly gang-raped and her friend molested in Ranchi district, Jharkhand, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday in the Chanho police station area when the two girls went to a local fair with six male friends.

Police have arrested three individuals and detained a minor in connection with the case on Monday.

An FIR was lodged on Sunday based on the victims' statements under BNS sections and the POCSO Act.

Raids are being conducted to nab the remaining suspects involved in the case.

A girl has allegedly been gang-raped, and her friend molested in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, leading to the arrest of three people and the detention of a minor, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Underway In Ranchi

The incident took place in the Chanho police station area on Sunday, when the two girls went to a local fair with six male friends. The arrests were made on Monday.

According to police, the accused later took the duo to a nearby forest, where they allegedly raped the girl and molested her friend.

An FIR was lodged on Sunday based on the statements of the victims under BNS sections and the POCSO Act, police said.

"A total of six people were involved in this case. Of them, we have so far apprehended four, including a minor, on Monday. The rape survivor has undergone a medical examination, and her condition was stable," Ranchi (Rural) Superintendent of Police Gaurav Goswami said.

Raids are being conducted to nab the others, he added.