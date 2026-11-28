Authorities in West Bengal have apprehended three alleged Bangladeshi nationals in Nimta who were living illegally for 15 years, possessing voter ID cards from their home country.

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Key Points Three alleged Bangladesh nationals were arrested from Nimta in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

They had been residing in the Barafinga area of Nimta for the past 15 years without any valid documents.

The arrested individuals are reportedly from Khulna, Bangladesh, and possessed voter identity cards from their home country.

Police plan to produce them before a court to seek their remand.

Three alleged Bangladesh nationals were arrested from Nimta in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

The Barrackpore Police said the three were staying in the Barafinga area of Nimta for the past 15 years without any valid documents.

Police said they would be produced before a court, seeking their remand.

The three arrested individuals were allegedly from Khulna in Bangladesh and had voter identity cards of the neighbouring country, an official said.