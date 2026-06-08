3 Air India planes damaged by rain, winds at Delhi airport

Strong winds and rain at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport caused ground support equipment to damage three Air India aircraft, leading to their temporary grounding and raising questions about weather warnings.

IMAGE: Ground support equipment, belonging to Air India Engineering and IndiGo, hit the planes due to sudden strong winds and rain. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Three Air India narrowbody aircraft were damaged at Delhi's IGI Airport Terminal 2 on Sunday.

All three damaged aircraft were taken out of operation following the collision.

The airport operator stated that Air Traffic Control issued no prior warning about the change in weather.

Two of the impacted aircraft are expected to return to service soon, while the third will require more time for repairs.

Three Air India narrowbody aircraft parked at Terminal 2 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were damaged on Sunday when ground support equipment hit them due to sudden strong wind and rain, the airport operator said.

All three aircraft were taken out of operation after the collision, said the operator.

Ground Equipment Damage And Operational Impact

The ground equipment belonging to Air India Engineering and IndiGo moved from their position due to the sudden inclement weather, hitting the aircraft parked at Terminal 2, it said.

The private operator also said that the Air Traffic Control had issued no warning (to the airport operator or airlines) about any change in weather.

Air India declined to comment on the incident.

An airline source, however, said that along with three of Air India planes, aircraft of other operators were also impacted due to the hostile weather conditions.

He said that of the three impacted aircraft, two will be back in the operations soon while the third will take a little longer to be fixed.