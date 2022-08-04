News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2nd shift of common university entrance test-UG cancelled, 1st shift put off

2nd shift of common university entrance test-UG cancelled, 1st shift put off

Source: PTI
August 04, 2022 19:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The second shift of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG scheduled on Thursday was cancelled across all centres while its first shift was postponed for a few centres across 17 states due to administrative and technical reasons, National Testing Agency officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

"Due to various administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG)-2022 scheduled for August 4 (first shift) has been postponed to August 12 for a few examination centres in 17 states," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, National Testing Agency (NTA).

 

"Further, because of technical reasons, the question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm," she added.

Parashar said reports were asked from the observers and city coordinators on ground.

"Based on their recommendations, the second shift scheduled for August 4 (from 3 pm to 6 pm) is cancelled and the same will now be conducted between August 12 and 14, 2022.

"The same admit card will be valid for the candidates whose examination have been postponed. In case, the August 12-14, 2022 is not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number," she said.

The NTA is conducting CUET(UG) - 2022 from July 15 to August 20 (excluding the days of other undergraduate examinations, and gazetted holidays) at 489 centres located in approximately 259 cities across India and nine cities outside India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CUET: 'Where can I access mock tests?'
CUET: 'Where can I access mock tests?'
Questions About CUET? Ask The Expert
Questions About CUET? Ask The Expert
DU-St Stephen's College war over admission escalates
DU-St Stephen's College war over admission escalates
I will compete in decathlon in Asian Games: Tejaswin
I will compete in decathlon in Asian Games: Tejaswin
Chinese conducts precision strikes over Taiwan Strait
Chinese conducts precision strikes over Taiwan Strait
ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife in money laundering case
ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife in money laundering case
Amazon fined for selling sub-standard pressure cookers
Amazon fined for selling sub-standard pressure cookers
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'CUET is not a good idea at all'

'CUET is not a good idea at all'

'CUET is a very good initiative'

'CUET is a very good initiative'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances