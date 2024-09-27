2nd case of Mpox reported in Kerala, govt goes into huddle

The Kerala health department on Friday said another Mpox case was reported in the state and urged those who have symptoms to seek treatment.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

The southern state had reported the country's first confirmed case of the new strain earlier this week.

A high-level evaluation meeting was held on Friday to evaluate the situation, the state health department said.

State Health Minister Veena George said the contact list of the patient has been prepared and the preventive measures have been taken.

The minister urged everyone who reached the state from abroad to approach the health department in case of any symptoms and seek treatment.

"Isolation facilities have been arranged in all the districts," the minister said in a statement.

On September 23, the health department had announced plans to release revised guidelines for the prevention and treatment of Mpox.

George had said that instructions were issued to take necessary action if the number of cases increases.

Official sources in New Delhi had earlier said that India had reported the first case of the Mpox strain in a patient from Kerala who tested positive.

They had said that the Clade 1b strain was detected in a 38-year-old man from Malappuram district who had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates.

Since the WHO's 2022 declaration of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, 30 cases have been reported in India.

Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management.

It is transmitted through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient.

Mpox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.