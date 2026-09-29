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29 Trekkers Evacuated Safely In Uttarakhand

By REDIFF NEWS September 29, 2026 09:53 IST 1 Minute Read
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On September 28, 2026, rescue teams in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, launched helicopter operations to evacuate trekkers stranded at Kalindi Khal and Auden Col due to heavy snowfall.

Coordinated efforts by the State Disaster Response Force and administration ensured the safe evacuation of all 29 trekkers.

These high‑altitude rescue missions highlight the challenges of Himalayan expeditions and the preparedness of Indian authorities in handling emergencies.

Rescue helicopters Kalindi Khal

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway using helicopters to ensure the safe evacuation of 11 trekkers stranded at Kalindi Khal on the Kalindi trek, in Uttarkashi on Monday, here and below. Photograph: SDRF/ANI Photo

 

 

Helicopter rescue Uttarkashi

Photograph: SDRF/ANI Photo

 

Relief operations Auden Col

IMAGE: Relief and rescue operations are underway using helicopters to ensure the safe evacuation of trekkers stranded in the Auden Col area following snowfall in the high-altitude areas, in Uttarkashi on Monday. All 29 trekkers evacuated successfully. Photograph: Administration/ANI Video Grab

 

Rescue Auden Col snowfall

Photograph: Administration/ANI Video Grab

 

Trekkers evacuated Uttarkashi

Photograph: Administration/ANI Video Grab

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

 

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UttarakhandUttarkashiAuden ColSDRFKalindi trek

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