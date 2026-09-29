29 Trekkers Evacuated Safely In Uttarakhand

On September 28, 2026, rescue teams in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, launched helicopter operations to evacuate trekkers stranded at Kalindi Khal and Auden Col due to heavy snowfall.

Coordinated efforts by the State Disaster Response Force and administration ensured the safe evacuation of all 29 trekkers.

These high‑altitude rescue missions highlight the challenges of Himalayan expeditions and the preparedness of Indian authorities in handling emergencies.

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway using helicopters to ensure the safe evacuation of 11 trekkers stranded at Kalindi Khal on the Kalindi trek, in Uttarkashi on Monday, here and below. Photograph: SDRF/ANI Photo

Photograph: SDRF/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Relief and rescue operations are underway using helicopters to ensure the safe evacuation of trekkers stranded in the Auden Col area following snowfall in the high-altitude areas, in Uttarkashi on Monday. All 29 trekkers evacuated successfully. Photograph: Administration/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: Administration/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: Administration/ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff