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Pakistan's Major Anti-Terror Operation Kills 27 Militants

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 01:55 IST

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Pakistan's security forces have successfully neutralised 27 militants in intelligence-based operations across North Waziristan, reaffirming their commitment to eradicating foreign-sponsored terrorism under the Azm-e-Istehkam campaign.

Key Points

  • Pakistan security forces killed 27 militants linked to Fitna al-Khawarij during intelligence-based operations in North Waziristan.
  • The operations targeted multiple militant hideouts in the Mir Ali and Miranshah areas over the past 72 hours.
  • Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who were involved in terrorist activities and targeted killings.
  • The military stated the operation avenged the killing of local figure Shaheed Malik Saifullah Dawar.
  • Clearance operations are ongoing under the Azm-e-Istehkam campaign to eradicate foreign-sponsored terrorism.

Pakistan security forces have killed 27 militants linked to Fitna al-Khawarij during a series of intelligence-based operations in North Waziristan district over the past 72 hours, the military's media wing said on Sunday.

Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Campaign

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces carried out operations against multiple militant hideouts in the Mir Ali and Miranshah areas of the district situated in northwest Pakistan. The ISPR said 27 militants were killed following intense gunfight with security personnel.

 

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who were involved in numerous terrorist activities and targeted killings of innocent civilians, the statement said. The military stated the operation also avenged the targeted killing of prominent local figure Shaheed Malik Saifullah Dawar in Miranshah, as those responsible for the "heinous crime" had been brought to justice.

The ISPR said clearance operations are underway to eliminate any remaining militants hiding in the area. Security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue operations under the Azm-e-Istehkam campaign, reaffirming the state's resolve to eradicate foreign-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan, the statement added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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