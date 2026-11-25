Two lawyers who represented the lone captured 26/11 Mumbai terror attack perpetrator, Ajmal Kasab, before the Bombay high court in 2010 are still awaiting their remuneration 15 years after the proceedings concluded, despite their official appointment by the Maharashtra government.

IMAGE: Ajmal Kasab. Photograph: Kind Courtesy: Sebastian D'Souza/Mumbai Mirror

Key Points Amin Solkar and Farhana Shah, who defended Ajmal Kasab in the Bombay high court, have not received their fees for 15 years.

They were appointed by the Maharashtra government in 2010, with remuneration linked to special public prosecutors.

The Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) is demanding detailed bills and memos, which the lawyers find unreasonable after so long.

Other lawyers involved in the Kasab trial, like Abbas Kazmi, had their remuneration settled promptly.

Kasab was hanged on November 21, 2012, after his death sentence was upheld by the high court and Supreme Court.

Eighteen years after the 26/11 terror attacks, two lawyers who set aside their other cases to represent the lone captured Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab continue to await their remuneration.

Amin Solkar and Farhana Shah represented Kasab before the Bombay high court for nine months following their appointment by the Maharashtra government in 2010.

The two were nominated by the high court and appointed by the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) via a notification on June 8, 2010, to defend Kasab in his appeal against the death penalty awarded to him by a trial court.

Unpaid Dues and Official Demands

According to the notification, signed by the then secretary A K Sonawane, Solkar was to be paid on a par with a special public prosecutor and Shah was to receive remuneration equivalent to that of an additional public prosecutor conducting a death penalty confirmation case.

Official sources pegged this amount between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 per day.

However, more than 15 years after the high court proceedings concluded, both advocates say they are yet to receive their dues.

"We have still not received our fees for representing Kasab. I have been corresponding with the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority time and again, but there seems to be no positive headway," Solkar told PTI.

According to both lawyers, whenever they raise the matter with the MSLSA, they are asked to submit detailed bills and memos specifying the exact number of dates and hours they appeared for the accused, a demand termed by them as "unreasonable" after so many years, and also pointing out that nobody would retain granular records of daily court hours over a decade later.

Contrasting Experiences and Legal Provisions

Ajmal Kasab was hanged on November 21, 2012, at the Yerwada Central Jail in Pune.

Solkar said that their appointment letters explicitly linked their pay scale to that of the prosecution.

"What is stopping the government from using the same pay scale and clearing our dues?" Solkar questioned.

Echoing his concern, Shah questioned the insistence on itemised memos when both the government notification and the order passed by the then Chief Justice of the high court clearly defined their fee structure.

"We gave our entire day for nine months to argue this case. We had to keep all our other cases on the backburner so that there was no hurdle caused to the proceedings," Shah said, adding that the notification stipulated their fees were to be cleared as soon as the high court delivered its verdict.

An official from the state legal services authority maintained that, as per standard practice, advocates are required to submit formal bills and memos for the clearance of fees.

In contrast, advocate Abbas Kazmi, who defended Kasab during the trial before special judge M L Tahaliyani, said his dues were settled promptly.

"My remuneration was cleared by the government soon after the completion of the trial," Kazmi said.

Under legal provisions, if an accused fails to engage a counsel, the court nominates a lawyer from the legal services authority to ensure a fair trial.

The 26/11 Attacks and Kasab's Fate

The Bombay high court commenced hearing the confirmation of Kasab's death sentence and his appeal in June 2010, upholding the capital punishment in February 2011.

The Supreme Court subsequently affirmed the verdict, and Kasab, who was lodged at the Arthur Road prison following his capture, was hanged at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune on November 21, 2012.

A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, during which 10 heavily armed Pakistani terrorists laid siege to key locations across the city for over 60 hours.