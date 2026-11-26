The 18th anniversary of the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks was marked with solemn tributes at the Mumbai police commissionerate's Martyrs' Memorial.

Maharashtra leaders, police personnel and citizens paid homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty, remembering one of India's darkest days and honouring the enduring spirit of sacrifice and resilience.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice on the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the Mumbai police commissionerate's Martyrs' Memorial. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Director General of Police Sadanand Date and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti pay tribute to the bravehearts of 26/11. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel salute the bravehearts, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma pays homage to the bravehearts. Photograph: @maha_governor X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff