Pasighat Violence: 26 Arrested After Anti-Dam Bandh Turns Violent

Discover how 26 individuals, including juveniles and prominent activists, were apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat following widespread violence during an anti-mega dam bandh on October 23, leading to property damage and multiple criminal cases.

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Key Points Twenty-six people, including five juveniles, were apprehended on Monday in connection with violence during a bandh in Pasighat on October 23.

Eight criminal cases have been registered, and six persons detained for questioning, with charges including unlawful assembly and damage to public property.

Anti-dam activists Ebo Mili and Otul Jerang surrendered to police and condemned the violence.

The violence escalated after reports of security personnel using tear gas against protesters in Geku, leading to the burning of an NHPC office and vandalism of political leaders' residences.

The proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project faces opposition from indigenous communities due to concerns over displacement and environmental risks.

Twenty-six people, including five juveniles, were apprehended in connection with violence in Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat during a bandh against the proposed mega dam over the Siang river on October 23, police said on Monday.

Arrests And Charges Filed

In a statement, East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba said eight criminal cases have been registered and six persons detained for questioning.

Among those arrested are anti-dam activist Ebo Mili and youth leader Otul Jerang, who surrendered before the police.

The identities of the five juveniles have been withheld in accordance with legal provisions, police said.

Cases have been registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with one also invoking Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The alleged offences include unlawful assembly, rioting, obstruction of public servants, criminal conspiracy and damage to public property.

Four of the six persons detained for questioning have been identified as Sadin Modi, Kalem Perme, Milo Pertin and Kangkiling Megu, the statement said.

Escalation Of Protests

The arrests follow widespread violence during a 12-hour bandh called by organisations opposing the proposed mega dam.

The shutdown was observed across Siang, Upper Siang and parts of East Siang districts, primarily to demand the release of activists arrested during earlier demonstrations.

Tensions escalated after reports that security personnel had used tear gas to disperse protesters at Dite Dime near Geku in Upper Siang district. Four women were admitted to the Geku Primary Health Centre following the incident but were discharged after around two hours of medical observation.

Police had dismissed social media claims of fatalities.

Widespread Damage And Vandalism

During the subsequent violence in Pasighat, the office of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in the High Region area was set on fire, a police station was attacked, and several vehicles were damaged.

The residences of state BJP president Kaling Moyong and Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering were also vandalised. The office of Adi Bane Kebang, the apex organisation of the Adi community, was targeted as well.

Police personnel and protesters were reportedly injured during clashes.

Underlying Dam Controversy

Activists Mili and Jerang later surrendered to the police and condemned the violence and vandalism.

Mili had maintained that the bandh was initially peaceful, but tensions escalated following reports of tear gas being used against protesters in Geku.

The proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) has faced opposition from sections of indigenous communities over concerns about displacement, ancestral land and environmental risks.

The state government has maintained that the preliminary feasibility report exercise does not amount to approval for construction of the project and has urged affected communities to engage in dialogue.