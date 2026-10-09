Unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, 57 metro stations shut, internet suspended

Delhi is under an unprecedented security clampdown with 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed, 57 metro stations closed, and mobile internet suspended in areas around Jantar Mantar, as authorities aim to prevent an unauthorised protest by the Cockroach Janta Party against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

IMAGE: Security arrangements at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Ritik Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points An unprecedented security clampdown is in effect in Delhi, involving 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel, ahead of a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party.

Fifty-seven Delhi Metro stations, including major interchange hubs, will remain closed from Friday evening until further notice, severely impacting daily commuters.

Mobile internet services have been suspended within a 4-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from October 9 to October 10 to prevent mobilisation for the protest.

The Cockroach Janta Party's protest targets Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list tampering and bypassing colleagues.

Delhi Police denied permission for the demonstration, citing short notice and alleged violations during a previous protest, while also monitoring social media for mobilisation efforts.

An unprecedented security clampdown has been enforced in the Capital ahead of Saturday, after Delhi Police denied permission to the Cockroach Janta Party to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar, with the deployment of 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel, closure of 57 metro stations, suspension of internet services and intensive checks at city's border points, railway stations, bus terminals, hotels and other sensitive locations.

According to police, the elaborate security arrangements are aimed at preventing protesters from staging an unauthorised sit-in at Jantar Mantar and to maintain law and order across the city amid the possibility of large-scale mobilisation of people.

Internet Suspension and Zonal Monitoring

Internet services will be suspended within a 4-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, sources said. The Union home ministry has approved the decision, they said.

The suspension will apply to all mobile internet services. Internet services in the rest of Delhi will remain unaffected, they said.

The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones to strengthen security arrangements and maintain law and order. Each of the 20 zones will be monitored by a Joint Commissioner of Police, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police to ensure close supervision of the security arrangements, the sources said.

Special Commissioners of Police heading various units will also closely monitor the zones and coordinate with senior officers whenever required to respond to any law-and-order situation, they added.

Protest Denial and Allegations

Addressing a press conference, Joint Commissioner Nupur Prasad said on Friday that police have denied permission for the proposed October 10 demonstration, citing the short notice given for the event and alleged violations of rules and directions during an earlier protest.

She said the application seeking permission for the demonstration was submitted on October 7, just three days before the proposed gathering, adding that according to rules, such applications have to be submitted at least 10 days in advance.

Police said the application did not meet the stipulated notice period and that the conduct of the July demonstration had raised concerns over compliance with directions issued by authorities.

The restrictions have been proposed in view of the Cockroach Janata Party's protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Kumar is facing allegations of voter-list tampering under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, a key document to register as a voter.

Metro and Travel Disruptions

As part of the security arrangements, Delhi Police conducted mock drills at several locations.

More than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are expected to be involved in the security arrangements.

Liquor shops across Delhi have been ordered to remain closed on October 9 and 10 as a preventive measure.

Entry and exit gates at 57 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday till further notice.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), restrictions will also continue on October 10, with the interchange facility remaining available at all affected stations except for the New Delhi metro station.

Other prominent stations where entry and exit gates will remain closed include Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Hauz Khas and INA.

The list also includes Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Kalindi Kunj, Lajpat Nagar, Ashram, Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin, Welcome, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini, Azadpur, Kashmere Gate and Shivaji Stadium, among others.

Railway services are also expected to be disrupted, with several trains scheduled to arrive at or depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday reported cancelled.

The restrictions are intended to prevent large groups from converging on sensitive locations and moving towards areas where demonstrations are not permitted.

The proposed measures could affect office-goers, students, shoppers and other commuters who rely on the metro for daily travel.

Passengers have been advised to check official announcements.

Heightened Surveillance and Public Appeals

Meanwhile, police have stepped up monitoring of social media platforms, with more than 200 content creators reportedly under scrutiny in connection with mobilisation for the protest.

Borders of the national capital will also face heightened surveillance and additional security cameras have been installed.

There is a possibility of restrictions on vehicles entering New Delhi after 6 am on Saturday, depending on the security assessment and the situation on the ground, police sources said.

Hotels, lodges, guest houses and dharamshalas are being checked as part of the preventive security exercise.

Police are also issuing appeals from various mosques and temples, urging people to maintain peace.

Bus terminals across the Capital will witness heightened vigilance, with security personnel monitoring passengers and vehicles arriving from neighbouring states.

The airport and its approach roads are expected to remain under heightened security, with additional checks and surveillance to ensure that passenger movement remains orderly.

Travellers heading to the airport have been advised to account for possible congestion and security checks while planning their journeys.

Police will keep a close watch on people associated with the protest and assess attempts to mobilise supporters through social media platforms.

More than 200 content creators have reportedly come under scrutiny as part of the monitoring exercise.

Police teams are examining online posts and messages relating to mobilisation, gathering points and the proposed demonstration.

Police said security personnel will monitor developments throughout Saturday and respond to any incidents, including crowd build-up, traffic obstructions and attempts to breach barricades.