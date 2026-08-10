24,000 Manipur violence-hit families yet to get aid? SC seeks verification

The top court also asked the Manipur and Assam governments and others to consider setting up two special trial courts to exclusively hear CBI and NIA cases, respectively, arising from the violence.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday asked an apex court-appointed committee to verify claims that around 24,000 families affected by the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence are yet to receive benefits under government rehabilitation and welfare schemes.

Key Points A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of lawyers, including senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, that many affected tribals are yet to get the benefits of rehabilitation and welfare schemes.

The bench was hearing the issue of rehabilitation of the people who lost their dwelling units, houses and sources of livelihood during the violence.

It noted that funds have been disbursed to more than 4,000 beneficiaries out of around 7,000 identified beneficiaries for the reconstruction of their houses.

The top court also asked the Manipur and Assam governments and others to consider setting up two special trial courts to exclusively hear Central Bureau of Investigation and National Investigation Agency cases, respectively, arising from the violence.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of lawyers, including senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, that many affected tribals are yet to get the benefits of rehabilitation and welfare schemes.

The bench was hearing the issue of rehabilitation of the people who lost their dwelling units, houses and sources of livelihood during the violence.

It took note of the steps taken by the government for rehabilitation of the affected families.

It noted that funds have been disbursed to more than 4,000 beneficiaries out of around 7,000 identified beneficiaries for the reconstruction of their houses.

The government scheme provides Rs 5 lakh for a kutcha house and Rs 7 lakh for a semi-pucca or pucca house, the court noted.

More than 12,000 houses have so far been approved under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) for families affected by the violence, the bench said, while noting the submissions of senior advocate Vibha Dutt Makhija, appearing for the Justice Gita Mittal Committee.

The bench also noted that temporary shelters have been constructed and Rs 51.95 crore released for 885 identified beneficiaries for permanent houses.

In addition, Rs 1 lakh per household has been provided to families whose houses were completely damaged, it said.

However, it was submitted on behalf of some affected families that around 24,000 families were yet to receive the benefits, as could be verified at the ground level, it said.

The bench said it was informed that details of these families had been furnished to the three-member committee.

"If that is so, we request the committee to verify and confirm the particulars of the alleged affected families and forward a note regarding implementation of the government welfare schemes duly noticed by this court in its order dated May 27, 2026," the CJI said.

The court also directed that an application concerning properties of affected families be referred to the committee headed by Justice Mittal.

The committee will verify the particulars and status of the properties and submit a report to the court.

On the issue of damages to the places of worship, the bench noted that a list of 276 properties had been furnished and the claims in respect of these properties required verification.

A separate list of 20 churches where encroachment has allegedly taken place was also furnished before the court, Gonsalves said.

The Justice Gita Mittal-led committee will consider the representations and verify the claims on the basis of relevant material and land records, the court said.

The authorities concerned shall ensure that there is no further encroachment upon properties found to be covered by the claims, it added.

The committee will submit a report in this regard before the top court.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, following a Tribal Solidarity March organised in the hill districts to protest against the demand for Scheduled Tribe status by the majority Meitei community.

More than 200 people have been killed, several hundred injured and thousands displaced since the violence began.