23 Oppn parties, including DMK, AAP, write to CJI on SIR

Twenty-three opposition political parties have collectively penned a letter to Chief Justice Surya Kant, raising significant concerns about the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision process and other election-related matters.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, and other leaders address the media after the INDIA bloc meeting at the Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi on June 8, 2026. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Twenty-three political parties have sent a joint letter to Chief Justice Surya Kant.

The letter addresses concerns regarding the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision process and other election-related issues.

The decision to send the letter was made during an INDIA janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026.

Signatories include prominent parties like the Aam Aadmi Party and DMK, along with Independent MP Kapil Sibal.

The Congress and other opposition parties have consistently questioned the EC's SIR process.

Twenty-three political parties along with an Independent MP on Tuesday sent a joint letter to Chief Justice Surya Kant on the SIR process, the role of the Election Commission and other election-related issues.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh gave this information in a post on X and said the Opposition parties are firmly anchored in "SURE' Solidarity, Unity and REsistance".

Concerns Over Election Commission's SIR Process

"21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026 where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues," Ramesh said on X.

Accordingly, a joint letter now signed by 23 political parties plus one Independent has been sent to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India today, he said.

Key Signatories and Opposition Unity

The joint letter has been signed by Independent MP Kapil Sibal. TMC leader Derek O Brien said the letter has also been signed by the Aam Aadmi Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

"Good going from INDIA. And yes, @AamAadmiParty @arivalayam DMK also signed the joint letter to CJI," he said on X.

The letter also talks about the role of the EC, sources said.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been questioning the EC over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.