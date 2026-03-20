23 Indians Saved from Brick Kiln in Nepal's Madhesh Province

Following a complaint of forced labour, twenty-three Indian nationals have been rescued from a brick kiln in Nepal's Madhesh province, highlighting ongoing concerns about labour exploitation in the region.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Twenty-three Indian nationals, including women and children, were rescued from a brick kiln in Nepal's Madhesh province.

The rescue operation was conducted by the Human Rights Commission Madhesh Province Office following a complaint of forced labour.

The Indian labourers were from Assam and were found working at Baba Dharmaraj Brick Kiln.

Legal action is expected to be taken against the brick kiln owner for alleged labour exploitation.

The rescued Indian workers will be handed over to their families after legal formalities are completed.

Twenty three Indian nationals have been rescued from a brick kiln in Nepal's Madhesh province, police said on Friday.

Human Rights Commission Madhesh Province Office rescued the Indian nationals from Assam from Baba Dharmaraj Brick Kiln in Dakneshwori Municipality-9, the police said.

The commission investigated at the kiln following a complaint registered online regarding forced labour and exploitation, the police quoted Chief of Human Rights Commission Madhesh Province Buddha Narayan Sahani as saying.

It said the commission's team rescued the Indian labourers in collaboration with the district police.

Of the 23 rescued, 12 are females, seven males, and four are children.

Aftermath of the Rescue

According to Human Rights Commission Madhesh Province, the Indian workers will be handed over to their families and a legal action will be taken against the brick kiln owner after completing legal formalities.