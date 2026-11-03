Delhi Police Registers FIR Against 22 Protesters After Detention

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against 22 protesters from student and worker organisations who were detained during a march towards Jantar Mantar, facing charges including disobeying orders and assaulting public servants.

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Key Points Delhi Police registered an FIR against 22 individuals detained during a protest march on Sunday.

Protesters from Disha Students' Organisation and Revolutionary Workers' Party of India were intercepted at Minto Road.

The detained individuals were released around 2 am on Monday after being held at police stations.

Charges in the FIR include disobeying orders, obstructing and assaulting public servants, and voluntarily causing hurt.

One protester was separately produced before a Special Executive Magistrate and later released on bond.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 22 people who were detained during a protest march from Ramlila Maidan towards Jantar Mantar, official sources said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Protest And Detention

The protesters, associated with the Disha Students' Organisation and the Revolutionary Workers' Party of India, were intercepted at Minto Road on Sunday during the India bloc rally and were detained before they could reach their destination, a source said.

Police detained them and transported them in two buses to Dwarka Sector 23 and Jaffarpur Kalan police stations. All 22 were released around 2 am on Monday, the source said.

The FIR includes charges of disobeying orders, obstructing and assaulting public servants and voluntarily causing hurt.

One of the protesters was separately detained and produced before a Special Executive Magistrate. He was later released after furnishing sureties and signing a personal bond.