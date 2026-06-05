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Mysterious Death Of Woman In East Delhi Matrimonial Home Under Investigation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 16:22 IST

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Police are investigating the mysterious death of a 21-year-old woman found in her East Delhi matrimonial home, with an Executive Magistrate involved due to the recent marriage.

Photograph: Blair Gable/Reuters

Photograph: Blair Gable/Reuters

Key Points

  • A 21-year-old woman was discovered dead inside her matrimonial home in East Delhi's Gazipur area.
  • Police initiated an investigation after receiving a PCR call, finding the deceased on a sofa.
  • An Executive Magistrate is involved in the proceedings as the death occurred within a few months of her marriage.
  • The deceased's brother-in-law was present at the house during the incident, and police are recording statements.
  • The exact cause of death awaits postmortem results, and no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

A 21-year-old woman was found dead inside her matrimonial home in east Delhi's Gazipur area, police said on Friday. The deceased was found lying on a sofa on the fourth floor of a house in Gopal Gali of Gazipur village, they said.

Police Investigate Mysterious Death

According to police, a PCR call was received at around 3 pm on Thursday informing them about a woman lying dead inside a house. Following the information, a police team rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. Police retrieved the body and said the exact cause of death would be determined after the results of the postmortem are received.

 

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased had married Tarun (26), in October 2025. Police also found that Sumit, (23), the younger brother of Tarun and the deceased's brother-in-law, was present in the house at the time of the incident. As the death occurred within a few months of marriage, an Executive Magistrate also visited the spot and initiated proceedings as per legal provisions, police said.

Police said they are examining all aspects of the case and recording statements of family members and others connected with the incident. No arrests have been made so far and further legal proceedings are being carried out. The investigation is underway, police said, adding that further action would be taken based on the findings.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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