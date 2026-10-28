Failed Land Deal And Share Trading Loss Led To Professor's Murder

A retired professor in Maharashtra's Gondia district was allegedly murdered by a 21-year-old man over a failed land deal and the accused's inability to return a token amount lost in share trading.

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Key Points A 62-year-old retired professor, Chandrashekar Bhaskar Dahikar, was allegedly murdered in Maharashtra's Gondia district over a failed land deal.

The victim was found dead in his field on Tuesday, having been attacked with a brick.

The accused, 21-year-old Ajay Shamrao Bramhankar, was holding Rs 4 lakh from a token amount for the land deal.

Bramhankar allegedly killed Dahikar on Monday night because he couldn't return the money, having lost Rs 3.5 lakh in intraday share trading.

Police questioned Bramhankar after learning about the land deal, and he confessed to the killing.

A 62-year-old retired professor was allegedly killed by a 21-year-old man over a failed land deal and the return of a token amount in Maharashtra's Gondia district, police said on Wednesday.

Victim Chandrashekar Bhaskar Dahikar, a resident of Bothli village in Amgaon tehsil, was found dead in his field on Tuesday. He was attacked with a brick, said police.

Motive Behind The Killing

During a probe, the local crime branch learned that Dahikar, who lived alone, had entered into an agreement in September to sell a plot in Amgaon through Ajay Shamrao Bramhankar (21).

Dahikar had received Rs 5 lakh as a token amount, of which Rs 4 lakh was kept with Bramhankar and the remaining Rs 1 lakh with Dahikar, police said.

However, the sale could not be completed, and the prospective buyer sought the return of the token amount. Dahikar was required to repay the money by October 27 and had been asking Bramhankar to return the Rs 4 lakh he was holding.

Accused's Financial Troubles And Confession

Police said Bramhankar was unable to return the money as he had lost Rs 3.5 lakh in intraday share trading. He then allegedly decided to kill Dahikar. The youth allegedly struck him on the head and chest with a brick on Monday night and dumped the body in a field.

After learning about the land deal, police questioned Bramhankar, who confessed to killing Dahikar, said an official.

The local crime branch subsequently handed him over to Amgaon police for further investigation, he added.