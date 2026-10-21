Delhi Man Critically Injured In Park Stabbing

A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a brutal stabbing in a Seelampur park on Tuesday, prompting a police investigation into the unidentified assailants and the motive behind the attack.

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Key Points A 21-year-old man was critically injured after being stabbed multiple times in a park near Seelampur police station on Tuesday.

The incident occurred while police were occupied with security arrangements for Dussehra celebrations.

The injured man, identified as Subhan, was referred to GTB Hospital due to his critical condition.

Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the assailants and determine the sequence of events.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and no arrests have been made so far.

A 21-year-old man was critically injured after unidentified assailants stabbed him multiple times at a park near the Seelampur police station on Tuesday while police were busy with security arrangements for Dussehra celebrations, officials said.

Investigation Underway In Seelampur Stabbing

Police said the injured, identified as Subhan, was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and later doctors referred him to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital due to his critical condition.

After receiving information, police reached the spot, with senior officers also visiting the park in northeast Delhi, while a forensic team was called in to collect evidence.

Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the assailants and ascertain the sequence of events.

Police have yet to establish the motive behind the attack or how many people were involved. No arrests have been reported so far.

Police said further investigation is underway.