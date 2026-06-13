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Pakistan Forces Neutralise 21 Terrorists, Including Key Leaders, In Major Operations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 14:37 IST

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Pakistan's security forces have successfully eliminated 21 terrorists, including key leaders of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in recent intelligence-based operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, intensifying their counter-terrorism efforts.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Pakistan's security forces killed 21 terrorists in intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over three days.
  • Among those eliminated were four ring leaders of Fitna-al-Khwarij, a term for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
  • A total of 48 "khwarij" have been killed since last week in these precise operations.
  • Sanitisation operations are ongoing to eliminate remaining terrorists in the area.
  • Pakistan's security situation deteriorated sharply in May 2026 due to escalating terrorist violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Security forces killed 21 terrorists in a series of intelligence-based operations in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan over the last three days, the military's media wing said Saturday.

Key Terrorist Leaders Eliminated

Among those killed in North Waziristan district over the last 72 hours were four ring leaders belonging to Fitna-al-Khwarij, wanted for their involvement in numerous terrorist activities, including killing of security forces' personnel and innocent civilians, the military's media wing said.

 

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term that the state uses for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"A total of 48 khwarij have been killed since last week in the highly skilful and precise operations," a statement from the military's media wing said. Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from those killed, it said.

Sanitisation operations would continue to eliminate remaining holed up terrorists in the area under the relentless Counter Terrorism campaign by security forces and law enforcement agencies.

In late May, security forces killed 11 terrorists in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan and in June first week, after a suicide attack was foiled in Miranshah, section 144 was imposed in that area.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), after two consecutive months of improvement, Pakistan's security situation deteriorated sharply in May 2026, driven primarily by escalating terrorist violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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