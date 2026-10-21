Interstate Wildlife Smuggling Gang Member Leads To Turtle Recovery In Indore

Madhya Pradesh's anti-poaching unit has successfully recovered 21 protected turtles, including Indian Pond turtles and Star Tortoises, following a tip-off from an arrested member of an interstate wildlife smuggling operation in Indore.

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Key Points An anti-poaching unit in Indore recovered 21 protected turtles, including 19 Indian Pond turtles and two Star Tortoises, on Wednesday.

The recovery was made based on information provided by Raunak Juneja, an arrested member of an interstate wildlife smuggling gang.

Both Indian Pond turtles and Star Tortoises are protected under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

So far, five accused have been arrested in the case, leading to the recovery of 54 turtles and a live Rose-ringed Parakeet.

A detailed investigation by the State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) against the gang is currently underway.

A specialised anti-poaching and wildlife crime unit in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has recovered 21 turtles of protected species after being informed by an arrested member of an interstate wildlife smuggling gang, officials said on Wednesday.

The Indore unit of the forest department's State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) took the action, a release said.

Key Arrest Leads To Turtle Recovery

Raunak Juneja (28), a resident of Dewas, recently surrendered before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Indore after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

After Juneja's arrest, the STSF detained him under court orders and interrogated him. Based on the information provided by him, they recovered 19 Indian Pond turtles and two Star Tortoises, the release said.

Both the species are protected under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

Broader Smuggling Network Under Investigation

After the completion of the STSF custody period, the accused was produced in a court, from where he was remanded in judicial custody.

According to the release, a total of five accused, including Juneja, have been arrested so far in the interstate smuggling case, and a live Rose-ringed Parakeet (a species of parrot found in the Indian subcontinent) and a total of 54 turtles have been recovered.

A detailed STSF investigation against the gang is underway.