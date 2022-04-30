News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 21 NPF MLAs join CM Rio-led alliance in Nagaland ahead of assembly polls

21 NPF MLAs join CM Rio-led alliance in Nagaland ahead of assembly polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 30, 2022 08:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a major political development, 21 MLAs of the Naga People's Front on Friday joined the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

IMAGE: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. Photograph: ANI Photo

NDPP spokesperson Merentoshi R Jamir said that after these legislators of the NPF, which had 25 legislators earlier, switched sides, the party now has 42 MLAs in the 60-member assembly.

While the NPF is left with four MLAs, the BJP has 12 while there are two Independent members.

 

Assembly speaker Sharingain Longkumer accepted the decision of the 21 NPF legislators to change party.

The development occurred ahead of the Assembly elections due next year and two days after NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu told reporters that the party would contest the polls on its own.

Chief Minister Rio and state Bharatiya Janata Party president Temjen Imna Along have said that they would continue with the alliance and contest the elections with the 2018 seat sharing formula of 40-20.

The NPF had joined the ruling People's Democratic Alliance comprising the NDPP and the BJP in August last year to form the United Democratic Alliance, an opposition-less government in the state with the object of pushing the Naga political issue forward.

Minister and government spokesperson Neiba Kronu said that despite the fresh development, the UDA will continue to function.

"As political leaders, it is up to the legislators to join another party," he said, adding that the four remaining NPF legislators continue to be in the UDA.

The BJP knew about the development, according to the NDPP spokesperson.

There is a need for a strong regional and a national party to work together, Kronu asserted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Army 'regrets' Nagaland killings, orders probe
Army 'regrets' Nagaland killings, orders probe
Why Does All Of Nagaland Have To Be Under AFSPA?
Why Does All Of Nagaland Have To Be Under AFSPA?
Why security forces fired at civilians in Nagaland
Why security forces fired at civilians in Nagaland
'Heat wave may abate after May 4'
'Heat wave may abate after May 4'
Top Performer: Krunal Pandya
Top Performer: Krunal Pandya
The Course Mate Who Will Be Chief
The Course Mate Who Will Be Chief
From 'Boom Boom' to bust, Becker must now serve time
From 'Boom Boom' to bust, Becker must now serve time
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Panel to look into AFSPA roll-back in Nagaland: CM

Panel to look into AFSPA roll-back in Nagaland: CM

Nagaland assembly resolution seeks repeal of AFSPA

Nagaland assembly resolution seeks repeal of AFSPA

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances