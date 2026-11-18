The Supreme Court heard arguments from the Eknath Shinde faction, asserting that Uddhav Thackeray's alliance with the Congress and NCP in November 2019 betrayed Shiv Sena's foundational ideology and electoral mandate.

FILE IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde (right). Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Eknath Shinde faction argued in the Supreme Court on Wednesday that Uddhav Thackeray's decision to ally with Congress and NCP in November 2019 deviated from Shiv Sena's core ideology.

The Shinde faction asserted that their dissent in June 2022 aimed to restore the party's original ideological identity and political alignment, not to defect.

Senior advocate Dhruv Mehta highlighted that the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection law) should not be used to stifle collective dissent or resolve leadership tussles within a party.

The faction contended that the electoral mandate in 2019 was for the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, not for a government with Congress and NCP, causing resentment among party workers.

The June 21, 2022 resolution, reaffirming Shinde as the leader, was presented as an assertion of the party's original ideological position.

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the decision of the Uddhav Thackeray-led leadership to sever ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in November 2019 with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party was a departure from the ideological platform on which the Shiv Sena had sought votes.

Shinde Faction's Core Argument

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was told by senior advocate Dhruv Mehta, appearing for the Shinde faction, that the legislators who dissented against Thackeray in June 2022 did not abandon the Shiv Sena but were seeking to restore the party's original ideological identity and political alignment.

"It is concluded, as also rightly held by the Hon'ble speaker, that the Tenth Schedule is not a device for imposing intra-party discipline or for administering the party.

"It was further observed that no party leadership may use its provisions to stifle collective dissent among a large number of members by threatening disqualification, and that a tussle for leadership between rival leaders is a matter for the party itself, not one in which the speaker has any role to play," Mehta said while concluding his arguments in the case.

Challenging Thackeray's Alliance

He sought to place the rebellion in the context of the political developments following the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections. He said the Shiv Sena contested the elections in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP, securing 56 seats, while the BJP won 105 seats.

The alliance had a combined strength of 161 in the 288-member Assembly, he said.

He alleged that the subsequent decision of Thackeray to sever ties with the BJP and form the MVA government with the Congress and the NCP did not go down well with cadres on the ground.

According to the Shinde faction, the change in political alignment caused considerable resentment among party workers and legislators, who felt that the party had moved away from the Hindutva ideology associated with its founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Ideology And Electoral Mandate

"This is not a matter of sentiment but of constitutional significance. As already submitted, the electoral mandate is obtained in the name of the political party, upon its symbol and upon the platform it places before the electorate… Ideology, in the scheme of the Tenth Schedule, is therefore not a peripheral consideration. It is the content of the mandate which the Schedule exists to protect," he said.

It was not a mandate for a government of the Shiv Sena with the Congress and the NCP, the parties against which the Shiv Sena had contested and campaigned, he said.

"For nearly two-and-a-half years, the Shiv Sainik on the ground was required to defend an alliance with those he had been asked, months earlier, to oppose. This shift also started reflecting in the party ideology and functioning.

"Shiv Sainiks working at ground level, at the constituency level and were confronted daily with the resentment of their own workers over a different functioning. Allegations of corruption within that government, including against ministers who were thereafter arrested, deepened the disquiet," he said.

Anti-Defection Law And Dissent

The senior lawyer said that the June 21, 2022 resolution reaffirming Shinde as the leader of Shiv Sena Legislature Party and appointing Bharat Gogawale as the Chief Whip was an assertion of the party's original ideological position rather than an act of defection.

On Tuesday, the Shinde faction strongly defended its lawmakers saying that dissent is not defection and a legislator may dissent from the then leadership and oppose the course adopted without ceasing to be a member of the Shiv Sena.

Mehta referred to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, also known as the anti-defection law, which contains provisions relating to disqualification on the ground of defection.

The arguments remained inconclusive and would resume on Thursday.

Earlier, senior advocate NK Kaul, also appearing for the Shinde faction, had defended the Election Commission's decision recognising it as the real Shiv Sena and allotting it the party's bow-and-arrow symbol.

The lead plea, filed by Sunil Prabhu of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, challenges the Maharashtra Assembly speaker's January 10, 2024 decision declining to disqualify the MLAs of the Shinde faction under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

A connected plea filed by Uddhav Thackeray challenges the EC's decision recognising the Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena and allotting it the party symbol.