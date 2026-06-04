Delhi Riots: Verdict In IB Officer Ankit Sharma Murder Case Deferred

A Delhi court has deferred its verdict until June 11 in the sensational murder case of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, who was killed during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, with former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain among the 11 accused.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi court has deferred its verdict in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma to June 11.

Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain is among the 11 accused in the high-profile case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Ankit Sharma's body was recovered from a drain after he went missing during the communal violence.

The accused face serious charges under the Indian Penal Code, including murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy.

The case stems from the widespread communal violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020 during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A Delhi court on Thursday deferred its verdict in the sensational murder case of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots for June 11.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh was hearing the case against 11 accused, including former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, and deferred the pronouncement of his judgment.

Details Of The Ankit Sharma Murder Case

The case pertains to an FIR registered at Dayalpur police station on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar, father of Ankit Sharma. According to the complaint, Sharma, who was posted with the Intelligence Bureau, had returned home from office on February 25, 2020, before stepping out again.

When he did not return for a long time, his family began searching for him, only to be informed by locals that their son had been killed and his body thrown into the Khajuri Khas drain near a mosque in the Chand Bagh Pulia area. Sharma's body was subsequently recovered from the drain.

In his complaint, Kumar alleged that his son was murdered by former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others. It said they had allegedly assembled at Hussain's office, and Ankit's body was disposed of after the murder.

Charges Against Accused In Delhi Riots Case

On March 24, 2023, a Delhi court framed charges against Hussain and 10 others. The other accused include Haseen alias Mullaji alias Salman, Nazim, Kasim, Sameer Khan, Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoaib Alam alias Bobby, and Muntajim alias Musa.

The accused were charged under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to rioting, rioting armed with deadly weapons, promoting enmity between groups, murder and criminal conspiracy. Hussain was additionally charged with abetment and statements conducive to public mischief.

The case stems from the communal violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020 during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The clashes, marked by incidents of stone-pelting, arson and vandalism, had left 53 people dead and several others injured.