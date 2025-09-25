HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2011 rape case: SC asks TN movie director, woman to apologise to each other

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 25, 2025 01:31 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Tamil film director and politician Seeman and an actor, who lodged a case against him in 2011 alleging rape on the false promise of marriage, to apologise to each other.

IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan was hearing Seeman's plea challenging a Madras high court order refusing to quash the case against him.

The top court also directed both the parties not to make any statements on the media or social media regarding the case.

 

"Put an end to all this. You both withdraw all the allegations," the bench said.

The top court had earlier directed Seeman to tender an unconditional apology to the actor.

During Wednesday's proceedings, however, the bench said the apology was not "apologetic enough".

Seeman is facing charges for various offences including rape, criminal intimidation and cheating under the erstwhile IPC, along with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The complainant alleged she was in a relationship with Seeman between 2007 and 2011 on the assurance of marriage, but he married someone else.

She alleged being sexually exploited and emotionally manipulated during the period.

