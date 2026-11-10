Key accused in 2007 Rampur CRPF camp attack case shot dead in UP

Mohammad Sharif, an accused in the 2007 Rampur CRPF camp terror attack whose death penalty was overturned, was shot dead on Tuesday, reigniting political controversy and raising questions about the ongoing legal battle in the Supreme Court.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammad Sharif, an accused in the 2007 Rampur CRPF camp terror attack, was shot dead on Tuesday.

Sharif's death penalty in the case had been set aside by the Allahabad High Court last year.

Rampur BJP MLA Akash Saxena alleged that former UP minister Azam Khan had supported the withdrawal of cases against Sharif.

The Supreme Court had agreed on February 11, 2026, to hear the Uttar Pradesh government's challenge to the High Court's verdict in the terror attack case.

The 2007 attack resulted in the deaths of eight CRPF personnel and injuries to five others.

Mohammad Sharif, one of the accused in the 2007 Rampur CRPF camp terror attack case whose death penalty was set aside by the Allahabad High Court, was shot dead in the Khajuria police station area on Tuesday, police said.

Political Reactions And Investigation Underway

Confirming the incident, a police official told PTI, "Mohammad Sharif was travelling on a two-wheeler with his son when he was shot at."

Police have not yet disclosed the whereabouts of the attackers.

Reacting to the incident, Rampur's BJP MLA Akash Saxena told PTI that former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party veteran Azam Khan had sought withdrawal of cases against Sharif and to free him.

"Azam Khan had always supported the terrorists," Saxena said.

Background Of The CRPF Camp Attack Case

On February 11, 2026, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear the Uttar Pradesh government's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order, which set aside the death penalty awarded to four accused and life imprisonment to another in the 2007 Rampur CRPF camp terror attack case.

Eight CRPF personnel had died and five were injured in the attack on their camp at Rampur on the night of December 31, 2007.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta had issued notices to the accused persons on the state government's plea challenging the high court's verdict and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

Advocate M S Khan had appeared for the five accused.

On October 29 last year, the high court had set aside a trial court order that awarded capital punishment to Mohammad Sharif, Sabauddin, Imran Shahjad and Mohammad Farooq, and life imprisonment to Jang Bahadur Khan in the case.

It had acquitted the five accused of murder and other serious charges, saying the prosecution "miserably failed to prove the case against the accused for the principal offence beyond reasonable doubt."

The high court had, however, found the five guilty under Section 25 (1-A) of the Arms Act and sentenced them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.