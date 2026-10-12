200 officers in your govt are in touch with us: Rahul to Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged CEC Gyanesh Kumar to resign and turn approver, stating the opposition's fight is against the "bigger powers" behind him.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at the Indira Bhawan in New Delhi. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Key Points Rahul Gandhi announced that the INDIA bloc will march to the Supreme Court on Monday to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and 'vote chori'.

The "Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy" is scheduled for today at 1.30 pm at the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction.

Gandhi asserted that the protest aims to uphold the Constitution and will continue until the election system is revamped.

The opposition has been demanding the CEC's resignation following a report about objections raised by two other Election Commissioners over the last 10 months.

Upping the ante against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said INDIA bloc leaders will march to the Supreme Court on Monday and file a petition against the poll panel chief and 'vote chori'.

Addressing a press conference at the Indira Bhawan headquarters of the Congress, he also asked the CEC to turn approver and resign as the opposition's fight was against the bigger powers that were behind him.

Rahul Gandhi's Call For Resignation

"Resign, turn approver; you (Kumar) have made a mistake but you are not the mind behind the mistake," he said.

"We know Gyanesh Kumar is unable to sleep at night; I am telling him directly 'you will not survive as CEC'", he said.

Noting that there was resistance earlier too but it had not spilled over the streets in the form of protests, the former Congress president said this fight is not going to stop and will continue even if it takes days or years.

Gandhi also claimed that 200 officers of the government were in "touch with them" and providing them with information.

INDIA Bloc's March For Democracy

INDIA bloc leaders will take out a "Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy" to the Supreme Court on Monday. Opposition leaders are scheduled to converge at the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction for the march at 1.30 pm.

Asserting that the Constitution is their religion, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said "till the time the Constitution is not upheld, the Election Commissioner does not go and election system is not revamped, the youth of the country are not going to stop."

"Five criminals will face justice. Five criminals have attacked the idea of India and attacked its soul. We will not budge or stop, no matter how much time it takes," he said.

"India is marching, join us today 1.30 PM at Barakhamba junction. Whosoever wants to protect the Constitution can join us, even if they are of the BJP if they feel the Constitution is under attack," Gandhi told reporters.

Protecting The Constitution

"Narendra Modi's blueprint, his horoscope is with us. And this fight is to save the Constitution and not about Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi. We don't hold importance in this fight.

"The importance is of India and its Constitution, the expression of people and the future of the country. I urge all opposition leaders, all party workers, the youth that this is the fight for your future and your dignity and please join us," he said.

He said when at 3 PM they file the petition before the Supreme Court, the people should show solidarity that they are standing with India's Constitution and its flag.

Express yourself in whatever form you can against what is happening, he said.

Allegations Against Election Commission

The opposition has been demanding the resignation of the CEC after a report by The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months, mostly to decisions and orders related to the SIR of electoral rolls.

Under fire over objections raised by two of its commissioners, the Election Commission had asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution and that all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.

Delhi Under Curbs

Gandhi also questioned the curbs imposed across Delhi

"The question is why is Delhi jailed. Why is the capital city of India in jail. People are being stopped from reaching Delhi. People are being stopped from coming in buses and trains. Delhi has been turned into a fortress," he said.

With police posted everywhere, he said, they want that 30,000 cops should be standing on the roads .

"We want to show to the country that the Narendra Modi government is protecting Gyanesh Kumar. The more they do so, the better for us," he asserted.

He also claimed the police are also questioning why they are being asked to stop and beat up the youth.