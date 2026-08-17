200 Indian peacekeepers honoured with UN medal in South Sudan

Discover how over 200 Indian peacekeepers, including women, were recently awarded the prestigious UN medal in South Sudan for their exceptional service and vital contributions to global peace.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Over 200 Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan received the prestigious UN medal for exceptional service.

The award recognises their courage and compassion in protecting lives and advancing peace during crises.

India stands as the second-largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping missions globally.

Indian peacekeepers, including 6 women and 7 Staff Officers, were honoured in Juba, South Sudan.

India contributes over 4,200 military and police personnel to various UN peace operations worldwide.

Over 200 Indian peacekeepers deployed with the UN mission in South Sudan have been awarded the prestigious UN medal for their exceptional service.

"A proud moment for #India's Blue Helmets. In Juba, #SouthSudan, 210 #Indian peacekeepers, including 6 women and 7 Staff Officers, were awarded the @UN Medal for their exceptional service with #UNMISS," the UN Mission in South Sudan said in a post on X Monday. It added that through crises, medical emergencies and lifesaving missions, the courage and compassion of the Indian peacekeepers continue to protect lives and advance peace.

India's Significant Role In UN Peacekeeping

India is the second-largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping. It currently contributes more than 4,200 military and police personnel, including 155 women, to UN peace operations in Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon, the Middle East, Somalia, South Sudan and Western Sahara.

As of April 2026, India was the top troop contributor to UNMISS, with 1,775 Indian military personnel deployed with the UN mission.