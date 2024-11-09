News
Home  » News » 20 killed, 30 injured in railway station blast in Pakistan

20 killed, 30 injured in railway station blast in Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 09, 2024 11:02 IST
At least 20 people were killed and 30 others injured in a bomb explosion at Quetta's railway station in Pakistan on Saturday, according to a media report.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion took place at the railway station's booking office just before the train arrived at the platform, Geo News reported.

 

The Jaffer Express was scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9 am, the report said, quoting railway officials.

The officials said the train had not yet arrived at the platform when the explosion took place.

Given the station's usual crowd, there is a high risk of significant casualties, the report said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
