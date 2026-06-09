Over 20 Hindu Outfit Activists Booked For Vandalising Non-Veg Dhaba

Police in Muzaffarnagar have booked over 20 Hindu Raksha Dal activists, including their youth wing president, for allegedly vandalising a non-vegetarian dhaba and threatening its owner over the upcoming Kawad Yatra.

Key Points More than 20 activists, including the Hindu Raksha Dal youth wing president, have been booked for vandalising a non-vegetarian eatery in Muzaffarnagar.

The incident involved damaging property, burning a flex board, and assaulting employees at the roadside dhaba.

The activists allegedly threatened the dhaba owner, stating non-vegetarian food would not be allowed on the Kawad Yatra route.

Police registered a case based on the complaint filed by the dhaba owner, Azad, and have initiated an investigation.

More than 20 activists, including the district president of the youth wing of a Hindu outfit, have been booked for vandalising a non-vegetarian roadside eatery in Muzaffarnagar district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Police Action Against Vandalism

According to the police, the dhaba is located near Sisona village on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway under Chapar police station area in the district. Circle Officer Ravishankar said that acting on the complaint of the dhaba owner, Azad, the police have registered a case against more than 20 activists of the Hindu Raksha Dal, including the district president of its youth wing, Hemant Sharma, for vandalising the dhaba on Monday and started an investigation.

According to Azad, over two dozen people allegedly entered his dhaba on Monday, removed the flex board and burnt it. They also beat up his employees and damaged property, threatening that the non-vegetarian dhaba will not be allowed on the path of the Kawad Yatra, which will begin after a few months.