20 additional CRPF companies deployed in Delhi amid protests

Amidst ongoing CJP protests and the Parliament session, the Centre has significantly bolstered Delhi's security by deploying 20 additional CRPF companies to maintain law and order.

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel disperse the crowd during CJP's protest march in New Delhi on July 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 20 additional CRPF companies have been deployed in Delhi to enhance security.

The deployment aims to strengthen law and order amidst CJP protests and political demonstrations.

Forces are being airlifted from West Bengal, where they were previously stationed for assembly elections.

This immediate deployment was necessitated by multiple instances of violent clashes during recent protests.

A total of 30 CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies are now assisting Delhi Police for security during the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The Centre has ordered deployment of 20 additional companies of the CRPF in Delhi to strengthen security measures in view of the CJP protests and demonstrations by various political parties, officials said on Wednesday.

The forces, all drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force, are being airlifted from West Bengal after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered their immediate deployment in the national capital on Tuesday night.

Why Additional Forces Are Needed In Delhi

A total of 20 CRPF companies are being airlifted from Kolkata to be deployed in Delhi to strengthen the law and order in view of the CJP protests, demonstrations by various political parties and the ongoing Parliament session, official sources in the security establishment told PTI.

Multiple instances of violent clashes during the latest protests have necessitated this immediate deployment, they said.

They said these companies were deployed in West Bengal for the conduct of assembly elections held there a few months back and were asked to stay put on the request of the state government, they said. A CRPF company has a strength of about 100 personnel.

About 30 companies of the CRPF and its specialised anti-riots unit Rapid Action Force have been provided by the Centre to the Delhi Police to beef up security measures in view of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest and the Monsoon session of the Parliament that began on July 20, according to the officials.