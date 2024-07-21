News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 women partially buried in murrum during protest against road construction in MP

2 women partially buried in murrum during protest against road construction in MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 21, 2024 21:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

One person was arrested after two women, protesting against road construction, were partially buried when murrum was tipped over from a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said on Sunday.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

A case was registered against three persons in connection with the incident, which happened at Hinota Jorot village under Mangawa police station on Saturday. Police called it the fallout of a family dispute.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed two women sitting behind a truck laden with murrum, which it off-loads on them.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Lal said the women, Mamta Pandey and Asha Pandey, were protesting against the construction of a road and got partially buried under the reddish clayey material.

 

The police are investigating the matter, and action will be taken based on evidence, he said.

ADG (Law and Order) Jaideep Prasad said that the incident resulted due to a dispute within a family.

Complainant Asha Pandey said the dispute was related to a piece of co-owned land with her relative Gokaran Pandey and she along with her sister-in-law protested when a road was being constructed on that land.

The driver of the dumper off-loaded the murrum on them and later villagers pulled them out, she told the police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said that the dumper truck has been seized.

A case was registered against three persons and one of them was arrested. A search for the other two is underway, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
PIX: Scenes from an unusual protest
PIX: Scenes from an unusual protest
4 cops hurt during pro-Palestinian stir in UK; 29 held
4 cops hurt during pro-Palestinian stir in UK; 29 held
Total shutdown, massive rally in Kargil for statehood
Total shutdown, massive rally in Kargil for statehood
Kanwar order: 'If Ramdev can, why can't Rehman'
Kanwar order: 'If Ramdev can, why can't Rehman'
Mamata offers shelter to Bangladeshis amid violence
Mamata offers shelter to Bangladeshis amid violence
Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall; rail, air traffic hit
Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall; rail, air traffic hit
Haryana's Nuh on alert ahead of religious procession
Haryana's Nuh on alert ahead of religious procession

More like this

Maha: Violence during demolition drive, cops injured

Maha: Violence during demolition drive, cops injured

72-yr-old held in Delhi for 'organising' protests

72-yr-old held in Delhi for 'organising' protests

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances