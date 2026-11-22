A tragic incident during a military training exercise in Hisar, Haryana, has resulted in the deaths of two Indian Army soldiers after they were accidentally run over by a tank on Saturday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two Army soldiers died after being accidentally run over by a tank during a military training exercise in Bhojraj village, Hisar.

The incident took place on Saturday, with police stating the tank driver's vision was obscured by dust.

Naik Manish Kumar from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli and Naik Ankush Kumar from Uttar Pradesh's Budaun were positioned at the front and sustained critical injuries.

Both soldiers were immediately rushed to the Hisar Military Hospital, where they were declared dead by medical staff.

Senior Army officials were informed of the incident, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Two Army soldiers died after they were accidentally run over by a tank during a military training exercise in Bhojraj village in Hisar, the police said on Sunday.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The incident took place on Saturday.

According to preliminary information, the tank driver's vision was obscured by dust kicked up during the training, the police said in a statement.

Consequently, the tank ran over Naik Manish Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, and Naik Ankush Kumar of Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, both of whom were positioned at the front.

Both soldiers sustained critical injuries and were immediately rushed to the Hisar Military Hospital, where they were declared dead by the medical staff, the police said.

Senior Army officials were informed of the incident and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.