News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » 2 policemen found dead with bullet injuries in JK

2 policemen found dead with bullet injuries in JK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 08, 2024 10:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early Sunday, with officials suspecting it to be a case of fratricide.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The slain policemen were travelling from north Kashmir's Sopore to the Subsidary Training Centre (STC) Talwara in Reasi district of Jammu region, the officials said.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van near the Kali Mata temple in Rehembal area of Udhampur around 6.30 am, the officials said.

 

They said a police party rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the district hospital for postmortem.

"Today at about 6.30 am, Police Station Rehembal received an information that two policemen from Sopore travelling towards STC Talwara in a department vehicle have suffered bullet injuries due to firing.

"Initial investigation reveals that it is a case of fratricide and suicide. Senior police officers have reached the spot and investigation is underway," the police said in a statement.

Officials said the driver constable and a head constable died in the incident.

A selection grade constable, who was also travelling in the vehicle, escaped unhurt and is being questioned, they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
A Mother Weeps For Her Murdered Child
A Mother Weeps For Her Murdered Child
Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn
Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn
Syrian Prez Assad flees as rebels enter Damascus
Syrian Prez Assad flees as rebels enter Damascus
'He lied': Siraj slams Head for send-off comments
'He lied': Siraj slams Head for send-off comments
Indian priest elevated as cardinal by Pope Francis
Indian priest elevated as cardinal by Pope Francis
Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt acquitted in 1997 case
Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt acquitted in 1997 case
More like this
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
Kashmir Politics Stands Bereft Of Its Propellers
Kashmir Politics Stands Bereft Of Its Propellers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances