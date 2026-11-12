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Two Suspected Poachers Nabbed In Debrigarh Sanctuary

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 12, 2026 19:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Authorities in Odisha's Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary have apprehended two suspected poachers, seizing illegal equipment and foiling a potential leopard poaching attempt.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two suspected poachers were arrested from Odisha's Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary on Thursday.
  • Sanctuary officials and Bargarh district police conducted search operations on November 10-11 to prevent poaching.
  • Animal trapping nets, snares, and electric hooking wire were seized from the accused.
  • The arrested individuals were planning leopard poaching and had laid traps in the sanctuary.

Two suspected poachers were arrested from Odisha's Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary during raids, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on specific intelligence, sanctuary officials and the Bargarh district police conducted search operations across five villages near the reserve on November 10-11 to prevent poaching and illegal hunting of wildlife, they said.

 

During the raids, the two poachers were arrested, said Anshu Pragyan Das, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Hirakud Wildlife Division.

Animal trapping nets, snares and electric hooking wire were seized from their possession, Das said.

The accused were planning leopard poaching and had laid traps in the sanctuary for the purpose, she added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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