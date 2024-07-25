News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 overground workers held for Kathua ambush of troops

2 overground workers held for Kathua ambush of troops

Source: PTI
July 25, 2024 17:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two alleged overground workers (OGWs) were arrested for their involvement in a terror attack on an army patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, the police said.

IMAGE: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lays a wreath at the mortal remains of the five soldiers of state, who lost their lives in the Kathua terrorist attack, at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a significant breakthrough in our ongoing efforts to counter terrorist activities, two OGWs were apprehended for their involvement in supporting terror-related actions, a police spokesperson said.

 

On July 8, five army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed and five others injured in the attack by heavily armed terrorists in the remote Machedi area of the district.

“These individuals were found to have deliberately withheld crucial information from the police," the spokesperson said, adding that those arrested have been identified as Layaqat Ali, alias Pawu of Kalna Dhanu Parole (Billawar) and Mool Raj alias Jenju from Bowli Mohalla (Malhar).

According to the spokesperson, the duo refused to disclose vital information to the police, thereby obstructing efforts to prevent terrorist actions.

Ali and Raj have been booked under 61(1) (criminal conspiracy), 113 (terrorist act) , 147 (waging, or attempting to wage war against the Government of India), 150 (concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the EIMCO (egress and internal movement control) Act at Malhar police station, he said.

Over 100 individuals have been interrogated and preventive measures have been taken against over 40 others in connection with the case to mitigate risks and disrupt potential support systems for terrorist activities, the spokesperson said.

"The arrest of these OGWs underscores our commitment," the spokesperson added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kathua ambush: Darkness descends on homes of martyrs
Kathua ambush: Darkness descends on homes of martyrs
Kathua ambush: How troops forced terrorists to flee
Kathua ambush: How troops forced terrorists to flee
J-K terrorists using M4 rifles abandoned by US in Af
J-K terrorists using M4 rifles abandoned by US in Af
In Oval Office address, Biden reveals why he quit
In Oval Office address, Biden reveals why he quit
MP principal booked for preventing Sanskrit 'shloka'
MP principal booked for preventing Sanskrit 'shloka'
Olympics Archery: India women advance to team quarters
Olympics Archery: India women advance to team quarters
Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar Hall, Ashok hall renamed
Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar Hall, Ashok hall renamed

More like this

5th terror attack in Jammu in month claims 5 soldiers

5th terror attack in Jammu in month claims 5 soldiers

Kathua ambush: 2 terrorists hit in Doda, NIA roped in

Kathua ambush: 2 terrorists hit in Doda, NIA roped in

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances