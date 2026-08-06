2 MLAs defy Vaiko's order to resign, to function as DMK legislators

In a significant political development, two MDMK MLAs have defied their party leader Vaiko by refusing to resign, instead affirming their allegiance to the DMK and its leadership, including MK Stalin.

IMAGE: MDMK founder and general secretary Vaiko calls on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay, Chennai, June 17, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two MDMK MLAs, T M Rajendran and R Senthil Selvan, have publicly refused to resign from their Assembly seats.

The MLAs assert they are officially DMK members, having contested and won on the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol.

They rejected MDMK general secretary Vaiko's resignation demand, citing betrayal of voters and their commitment to a five-year term.

The legislators expressed pain over criticism from MDMK leadership, including accusations of being "sold out."

They met DMK President M K Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin, pledging to strengthen Dravidian principles and support the DMK.

Two Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLAs have refused to resign from their assembly seats and announced that they would continue to function as DMK legislators.

Addressing a joint press conference on August 5, Kadayanallur MLA TM Rajendran and Sirkazhi MLA R Senthil Selvan stated that since they contested and won the recent elections on the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol, they are officially DMK members and will operate under its banner in the assembly.

Why MDMK MLAs Refused To Resign

The announcement comes after a recent political realignment where the Vaiko-led MDMK severed ties with the DMK.

Revealing that MDMK general secretary Vaiko had asked them to resign, the MLAs said they refused because it would be a betrayal of the voters who elected them.

"Resigning in just four months and going back to the people is contradictory, and we cannot face them," they stated, noting that Vaiko himself had campaigned promising the public that the MLAs would serve a full five-year term.

They admitted this refusal caused a "bitterness" between them and the MDMK chief.

MLAs Clarify Stance Amidst Accusations

The legislators expressed pain over the recent criticism levelled against them by the MDMK leadership.

"We travelled behind leader Vaiko for 40 years without any expectations, but ultimately received only derogatory responses and slurs," they said in a joint statement.

The MLAs mentioned they had initially informed the leadership of their decision to remain silent for six months to avoid any friction.

However, they were forced to speak out and clarify their stance after MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko accused them of being "sold out."

Dismissing speculation about switching camps, the MLAs said they did not fall for "tempting offers" to join the ruling party's alliance for re-election tickets or ministerial berths.

Asserting their legal standing, the MLAs clarified, "When we contested on the DMK symbol, we officially became members of the DMK. Therefore, we will continue to function as DMK legislators."

Pledging Loyalty To DMK Leadership

Earlier in the day, Rajendran and Senthil Selvan met former chief minister and DMK President MK Stalin to seek his blessings.

They also expressed their gratitude to the Leader of the Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, vowing to act as "foot soldiers" to strengthen Dravidian principles and bring the DMK back to power.